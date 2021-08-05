Horsham v Billingshurst wiped out by rain

And, Billi had revenge in mind: coming into this game, Horsham had already beaten them twice this season – both times at Jubilee Fields in May, relatively easily in the Sussex T20 Cup, before a much closer, low-scoring league encounter there

The game, though, fell foul of the weather after the visitors had been bowled out for 155 thanks to productive spells from Nick Cooper (3-35) and James Brehaut (3-46), with Shakeem Clarke smashing 53 off just 28 balls, including 27 off a single over.

Billingshurst have a useful bowling attack, but, on Horsham’s traditionally excellent batting surface Billi would have hoped for more runs at their disposal/

James Brehaut took 3-46 in Horsham CC's abandoned derby game with Billingshurst CC. Picture by Jenny Willis

A scorecard from the game can be found here.

Post match, Horsham vice-captain, Ben Williams, told the County Times: “It was frustrating. Our seamers – Sam Martin-Jenkins, James Brehaut and Ed Bird – bowled well up top and Nick Cooper, bowled nicely, too before Shakeem Clarke hit some big shots.

Ollie Haines and Nick Oxley held some good catches, but then it just poured down!”

Prized Horsham spinner Williams is now nursing a hamstring injury and is hoping that it will not put paid to his season.

In the only completed match in Division 2, Bognor Regis CC stole a march on the other title chasers by skittling Preston Nomads CC 2nd XI for just 62, Josh Sargent returning figures of 6-25, ahead of Nomads winning early, by seven wickets, before the weather had the chance to intervene.

Mayfield CC can count themselves unlucky having run through Chichester Priory Park CC (105 all out) and making 83-3 when rain took its toll.

Bognor now lead with 287, 18 points to the good over current runner-up St James’s Montefiore CC.

Third-placed Horsham with 260 are at home again on Saturday, when they welcome Mayfield (fourth).