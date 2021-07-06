Horsham take top spot after key win

Horsham CC vice-captain Ben Williams bowling to Burgess Hill CC's James Chadburn. Pictures by Steve Robards

Skipper Michael Thornely told the County Times: “This was a great performance from us on a difficult surface and I’m really happy that we’re top at the half way stage of the season.”

News had filtered through from The Regis Oval where previous joint leaders Bognor Regis CC collapsed spectacularly to be shot out for 106.

After being 76-2, five of the last seven batsmen failed to score, Bognor losing by eight wickets against St James’s Montefiore CC, enabling Horsham to go 21 points clear at the top of the table.

Ben Williams in action at Burgess Hill

Inserted, Burgess Hill got off to a cautious start, soon finding themselves 15-3, with Ed Bird, James Brehaut and Nick Oxley sharing the early wickets.

Burgess rallied with painstaking 50s from skipper James Chadburn and Nathan Cooper, double figure contributions following from the middle order, notably Ian Simpson scoring a relatively rapid unbeaten 33, while Bird and Nick Cooper finished with two scalps apiece, with economical bowling keeping the Burgess Hill hosts to 180-6 from 53 overs.

In reply Tom Johnson and Oxley (27) put on a 76-run opening partnership, Johnson going on to make 50 from 90 balls, containing 10 boundaries.

Ollie Haines showed further real promise with a timely 26, before captain Thornely and Nick Cooper got Horsham over the line with overs in hand, Horsham winning by six wickets.

Nick Oxley finished with bowling figures of 1-45

A full scorecard from the game can be found here.

Thornely added: “The bowlers made life difficult for their batters restricting them. Then Oxley and Johnson set up the chase really well.

"Ollie Haines then scored quickly at three, and Nick Cooper had a good all round game with both bat and ball.

"We’re taking it game by game at the moment and it’s exciting to see the team improving each week.”