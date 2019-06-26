Horsham suffer overseas bowler blow and 'disappointing' East Grinstead defeat

Horsham have been rocked by the news that New Zealand fast-bowler Jamie Brown will not feature again for the Lions this season.

The 26-year-old, acquired from his home-town club Auckland in March, took five wickets in seven games for Horsham at an average of 57.40.

But the pace-man will not be able to add to his wicket-haul for the Lions as he returns to his native New Zealand.

Horsham cricket manager Ed Clark said: “Jamie unfortunately won’t play for Horsham again this season. He is having to return home to New Zealand due to an issue with the application for him coming into country this year.

“He won’t be playing for us again I’m afraid.”

Brown was absent for the Lions’ 60-run Premier Division loss at East Grinstead on Saturday.

Grinstead, electing to bat, were bowled out for 223 in 55.3 overs. Ian Sturmer (54) produced the goods with the bat for EG but the hosts were curtailed by a wonderful bowling performance from Horsham’s Nick Oxley (6-75).

The Lions’ reply never really got going. Skipper Michael Thornely made 56 while Oxley battled to 34 but no other Horsham batsman made more than 20.

The visitors scraped to 163 and were a ball away from the draw, but Brad Hatchett (4-47) took the winning wicket to snatch the victory for EG.

Clark added: “It was disappointing to lose especially on the last ball. I think we got on the wrong end of a good toss to win from a pitch point of view.

“Nick’s been a great addition since coming back into the team. We were very disappointed to lose him for the first few games of the year.

“He looked to pursue the opportunities at MCC Young Cricketers but unfortunately for him it didn’t pan out the way he wanted it to, but it’s great that he’s back for us.”

Will Adkin (duck) went after three balls to Tom Haines (1-43) but Tom Haynes (24) and Leo Cammish (28) added 49 for the second-wicket.

Jonny Whiting (1-30) and James Brehaut (1-26) struck quickly to have EG at 57-3 but an 86-run fourth-wicket knock from Sturmer and Ollie Graham (22) raced the hosts to 143-4.

But a flurry of wickets saw Horsham reduced Grinstead to 144-5 then 197-8 as Oxley ripped through the lower-order.

Oxley and Paul Williams (1-17) claimed the final two wickets to end the EG innings.

Craig Gallagher (12) and Haines (19) started the Lions reply brightly but soon found themselves 59-3.

A 59-run stand at four from Thornely and Oxley pushed Horsham to 118-4. Both fell to George Cave (3-24), with Oxley being removed at 143-6.

The Lions could only add 20-runs for the loss of four wickets as they failed to hold out for a draw.

Horsham advanced to the T20 Cup quarter-finals on Sunday after Rye conceded the tie. They will host Cuckfield in the next round on July 14.

The Lions host top-of-the table Brighton & Hove on Saturday.