Horsham suffer heavy defeat at Bognor Regis

Horsham CC fell to a nine-wicket defeat away to Bognor Regis CC on Saturday. Pictures by Martin Denyer

Horsham soon lost Andrew Hillman (duck) and, playing again after back problems, Nick Oxley (who, next day, substituted for Jofra Archer in Sussex’s County Championship game against Kent at Hove).

But, Tom Johnson and Michael Thornely, batting well again, steadied the ship, until Johnson was removed by former Horsham spinner Joe Ashmore (1-21).

When Thornely departed for 46, ex-first team captain Sam Attfield took over accompanied by Paul Williams, contributing 35 and 22 respectively, despite three mid order scalps for Mike Harris (3-23), after Ben Woolnough had taken 2-15.

Horsham look to go on the attack

The wicket had a greenish tinge, but Bognor skipper Ryan Maskell hit a quickfire 56 with six fours and three sixes, and, after his dismissal by Darren Jordan (1-34), Maskell’s opening partner Nick Ballamy batted through with 75 not out, Bognor winning by nine wickets with 12.4 overs unused, inflicting Horsham’s first defeat of the season in any format, exposing restricted bowling options in the absence of Will Beer and, because of work commitments, Ben Williams.

Horsham captain Michael Thornely told the County Times: “It wasn’t our best day. Bognor played well and deserved to win.

"We weren’t on our 'A' game and need to work hard ahead of our next game. We’ve had a great early season so far and this game has shown us a few areas we need to improve on.”

