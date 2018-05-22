Horsham skipper Thornely keen to put bad start behind them after Cuckfield defeat

Horsham skipper Michael Thornely wants to put his side’s poor start behind them after The Lions’ suffered a 103-run defeat away from home against Cuckfield on Saturday.

This loss sees Thornley’s side rooted to the bottom of the Premier Division with three games of the new season played.

cricket. Cuckfield v Horsham. Mika Ekstrom. Pic Steve Robards SR1814311 SUS-180521-122331001

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat and hit 339-6 off 50 overs. Cuckfield’s Australian opener Sam Whiteman hit a sparkling 130 off 113 balls, whilst wicketkeeper Bradley Gayler (60) and Ben Candfield (50) batted impressively.

In reply Horsham were bowled out for 236 off 48.4 overs, with Craig Gallagher topscoring (56).

Thornely said: “Chasing 340 is always a very tough ask.

“We always knew we had a tough run at the beginning of the season and unfortunately we’ve not had much success yet but hopefully that will change this weekend.”

cricket. Cuckfield v Horsham. Tom Haines. Pic Steve Robards SR1814401 SUS-180521-122646001

From the off Cuckfield dominated with the bat. Candfield hit a quickfire half century before losing his wicket leaving Whiteman and Gayler to anchor the home side’s innings.

The pair combined to make a 123 run partnership before Gayler was removed by Tom Haines (3-91). Gayler’s knock of 60 powered Cuckfield to 242-3.

Whiteman’s spell at the crease was ended 25 runs later as he was taken by Mika Ekstrom (1-61). The Australian’s superb 130 included 15 fours and three sixes.

Cuckfield lost a further two wickets before finishing on 339-6.

In reply, a 68 run partnership between Horsham openers Haines (23) and Gallagher came to an end after Haines was removed by Philip Semmens (3-48).

Gallagher made 56 before he was taken as the visitors stalled at 96-2.

Joe Ashmore (41) offered some resistance but the visitor’s batsmen failed to assert themselves as Cuckfield mopped up the tail.

Thornely said: “We didn’t bowl well. We didn’t back our bowlers up in the field putting a couple chances down.

“Gallagher and Ashmore played well with the bat and that’s good to have those guys inform for this Saturday’s fixture.”

Horsham come up against Ifield at home this Saturday and Thornely is hoping that his side can rally after this early set back.

He added: “This fixture has come at a good time for us to give us a great chance to bounce back from some negative performances at home too.”