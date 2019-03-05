Horsham's new overseas bowler 'will give everyone a lift inside the club'

Horsham cricket manager Ed Clark felt the acquisition of New Zealand pace bowler Jamie Brown will 'give everyone a lift inside the club'.

The 25-year-old made his first-class debut for Auckland in 2018 and good performances have seen him sign a central contract with the club for the 2018/19 season.

Jamie Brown. Picture courtesy of Auckland Cricket

Brown was also recently named in the Auckland Aces' squad for the 2018 Abu Dhabi T20 Trophy. In his only appearance at the tournament he ended with bowling figures of 1-46.

Despite only recently making his bow in first class cricket, the pace-man appeared in a 50-over game for a New Zealand XI that took on a touring Bangladesh in February, finishing with figures of 1-57.

Clark is hoping that Brown can replicate the performances of previous New Zealand-born bowlers, after being recommended by a former overseas star, as the Lions look to improve on their fifth-placed finish in the 2018 Sussex Cricket Premier Division.

He said: "A first class signing like Jamie gives everyone a lift inside the club and we are looking forward to welcoming him to the Lions.

"He has come highly recommended by previous overseas player Michael Bates who worked with him in the Auckland setup last season where he made both his first class and list A debuts.

"Our previous New Zealand overseas bowlers, Bates, Richard Sherlock and Matt Henry, have all been great blokes and very decent bowlers and we are very confident Jamie will continue this rich tradition.

"We hope that will bring a lot of energy, pace and experience to our young bowling attack.

"A good overseas isn’t just defined by what happens on a Saturday but also there presence and impact on the club as a whole and from what we know of Jamie it sounds like he will make a big impact both on and off the field."