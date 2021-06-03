Horsham push through to T20 Cup quarter-finals

Skipper Michael Thornely top-scored for Horsham CC in their Sussex T20 Cup win at Goring By Sea CC. Picture by Steve Robards

With 11 fours and a six between them, Tom Johnson (44) and Ollie Haines (24) set a good platform for Horsham, with Michael Thornely taking over - his 65 including five sixes - more than ably supported by Nick Cooper, whose unbeaten 42 contained four maximums, 34 runs coming off the last two overs.

With a slow outfield the 196 run target was very demanding, but Horsham were hindered by the loss of Cooper’s bowling when a severe blow sustained while batting required hospital treatment.

Goring skipper Alex Maynard bludgeoned his way to 74: accompanied by his opening partner Sam Thorns (31), the pair challenged the high asking rate, but once both were out only Deepak Divakaran reached double figures, the innings falling away quickly with two run outs, Rahul Tangirala impressing with well flighted deliveries to take 2-31 after an initial bruising.

With two wickets for Johnson and three for Darren Jordan, recovering well from a first over best not dwelt upon, and the run rate escalating, Goring subsided from 136-1 to 157 all out to give Horsham victory by 38 runs.

A full scorecard from the game can be found here.

Delighted Horsham skipper Thornely told the County Times: “Their openers struck the ball so well, but we’d set a good score and once wickets went down we wrapped up the game quickly, with our bowlers performing well.”