Horsham off to 'great start to the season' with Eastbourne win

Michael Thornely praised Horsham’s ‘really great start to the season’ after the Lions’ nine-wicket home win against Eastbourne in Saturday’s opening Premier Division fixture.

Horsham won the toss and elected to field. Eastbourne were bowled all out for 193 off 46.3 overs with opener James Hockley hitting 71 off 67 balls.

Tom Haines (centre) and captain Michael Thornely (left) exchange views with umpire about condition of match ball

The Lions raced to the total in 28.5 overs as they scored 195-1, thanks in no small part to a 159-run first-wicket knock between Sussex star Tom Haines (86) and the evergreen Craig Gallagher (85*).

The Horsham captain said: “It was a really good performance considering we didn’t get off to the best start.

“Eastbourne came out of the blocks flying. They were on about 70 after seven overs. To keep them below 200, from where we were, was a great result.

“The bowlers really put the new batsmen under pressure and made it difficult for them to score. It was a really great start to the season.

Horsham's overseas bowler Jamie Brown

A 62-run opening wicket partnership between Hockley and Alastair Orr (eight) was ended by Jonny Whiting (3-46).

Hockley’s innings came to an end 33-runs later after he was caught off the bowling of Paul Williams (1-43).

Jacob Smith made 33 but when he was taken by Darren Jordan (3-19) the visitors found themselves on 135-5.

In fact Jordan Turner (37) was the only other Eastbourne player to score double figures. The loss of his wicket, at 178-8, signalled the end of the visitors’ resistance.

Captain Michael Thornely (left) and Jamie Brown (right) for Horsham

Horsham wasted little time in trying to quickly pick off the total. Haines and Gallagher’s 150-run partnership came after 21 overs.

Haines was unable to take the Lions home, as he was taken by Ollie Rayner (1-14), but Gallager and skipper Thornely (two*) saw out the rest of the game as Horsham secured a comfortable opening day victory.

Thornely added: “Tom and Craig played positively, and really put their bowlers under pressure straight away.

“Our batting wasn’t really tested to be honest. It was brilliant. We could just watch it and enjoy it from the pavilion.”

Horsham travel to Preston Nomads on Saturday.