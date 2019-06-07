Horsham must 'draw line under first five games' ahead of crunch game at the bottom

Michael Thornely wants Horsham to 'draw a line under the first five games' of their Premier Division campaign ahead of Saturday's bottom-of-the-table clash at Mayfield.

The Cricketfield Road-outfit started the 2019 season brightly, picking up a convincing nine-wicket home win over Eastbourne on the opening day, but four successive defeats has seen the Lions drop to second-from-bottom.

Newly-promoted Mayfield have also recorded a solitary victory and sit five points below Horsham at the division's basement due to bowling points.

The game at the Wellbrook Ground will be the Lions' first of nine Premier Division fixtures played in the win/lose/draw format.

Thornely said: "We're not in the position that we're normally in at this time of year so we need to make sure we address this as soon as possible.

"Now that we're playing Mayfield does make it an important game, but we already knew we needed to draw a line under the first five games.

"We're going into red ball cricket now so we have to approach it slightly differently and make sure we continue to up our game.

"It is an important game. We now have to prepare for a big game against a team close to us in the table."

Horsham have also been hampered by selection problems. A number of Lions players are still at university or at school while pros such as Will Beer, Tom Haines and George Garton have been regularly selected for Sussex.

Thornely admitted that a lack of consistency within the first eleven had made it 'much more difficult' but conceded having players of County calibre would lead to these problem.

He added: "Difficulties with availabilty make it much more difficult for us but we need to make sure we have a strong team regardless of the availability of the pros.

"The pros are nice to have around but they are pros and they have a job to do. If they're not available that's because they're doing their job.

"We had a couple of those game down to play against Roffey but those things change. It's no ones fault, that's just how it is."