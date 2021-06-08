Horsham move up to second after away success

Tom Johnson helped Horsham CC put a good score on the board in their win at Mayfield CC. Picture by Clive Turner

Openers Tom Johnson, and - echoing his brother Tom's exploits for Sussex - Ollie Haines, got Horsham off to a highly promising start with a 95 run first wicket partnership.

By the time James Allen (3-28) had dismissed them both, Johnson had made 44 and Haines 56, the pair amassing 13 fours and three sixes between them.

But, three quick wickets then heralded a slide to 130-5, until Paul Williams and wicketkeeper Sam Bell steadied the ship with 36 and 32, respectively, shepherding Horsham towards a respectable 201-8 from their 45 over allocation

Mayfield also began well, only for Sam Martin-Jenkins to promptly take the first three wickets, including the host's skipper, former Kent pro James Hockley.

From 42-3 Mayfield stuttered to 62-6, with Ben Williams being especially frugal, Mayfield failing to score from his first 21 deliveries.

Nick Cooper, Will Beer and Ben Williams went on to take two wickets apiece, to back up Martin-Jenkins' 4-39, only David Hooper, with 36, offering any real resistance as Mayfield subsided to 129 all out with more than ten overs still in the bank.

A full scorecard from the game can be found here.

Talking to the County Times post-match, Horsham vice-captain Ben Williams said: "It was a good cricket wicket, with something in it for both batsmen and bowlers, and it was really pleasing to see two of our exciting young players turn in match-winning performances.

"In his first XI league debut Ollie Haines batted with composure to notch up 50 and then Sam Martin-Jenkins knocked over the cream of Mayfield's batting.

"Ollie and Tom Johnson helped us to put a score on the board, well supported by useful contributions from PJ Williams and Sam Bell.

"Then Sam M-J moved the ball at pace, backed up by our other bowlers, and we fielded well, with Will Beer pouching good catches."