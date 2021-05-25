Horsham jump to third after convincing win

Nick Oxley produced a man of the match display to lead Horsham CC to victory over Chichester Priory Park CC. Picture by Steve Robards

After the rain affected success on Saturday, delighted skipper Michael Thornely told the County Times: “It was great to bounce back with such a strong win after we came unstuck against league leaders Bognor last week.”

The visitors were soon in trouble, Jake Martin (2-32) and Ed Bird (1-14) combining to dismiss both openers in quick succession with just six runs on the board.

Free hits from no balls relieved the pressure somewhat, but there was still plenty of playing and missing, especially against Bird, and, after ten overs the score had reached 46-3.

In the cold damp conditions a couple of sharp chances went begging, but Will Beer came on to grab two quick scalps – for 25 - before Nick Oxley dismantled Chichester with 5-38, having earlier seen off top scorer Matthew Bennison for 49, Ed McCarthy’s run a ball 41 and 40 extras being the other major contributors.

Two rain stoppages reduced Horsham’s target, but the result was never in doubt courtesy of Beer’s superb 77 including six fours and five sixes, paving the way for an equally robust unbeaten 49 from Oxley, the eight wicket win coming from 31 overs.

Thornely added: “We did well to get the game in with a changed team from last week, Beero and in-form Ox making a big difference.

It was a class knock from Beero controlling our win, and Ox was the undisputed man of the match.”

A full scorecard from the game can be found here.

This coming weekend is a busy one for Horsham: this Saturday they visit bottom of the table - and still seeking their first league win – Billingshurst CC, then, on Sunday there is a trip to Goring CC in the Sussex Cup.