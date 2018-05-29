Horsham get ‘back on track’ with first win while ‘experienced’ Beer is praised

Horsham skipper Michael Thornely was pleased to get his side ‘back on track’ with a first league win after beating Ifield at home by seven wickets.

The visitors won the toss and elected to field in the Premier Division clash and posted 207-8 off 50 overs with Daniel Smith (41) batting well.

In reply, Horsham reached 210-3 off 36.1 overs with the returning Will Beer (56*) topscoring for the Lions.

Thornely was relieved to have finally picked up that elusive first win of the campaign. He said: “It was a convincing win and we needed to get back on track.

“It was much better than in recent weeks and it’s nice to finally get a win under our belts.”

Ifield got off to a good start with openers Mahad Ahmed (29) and Paul Clifford (28) putting on a 53-run partnership before the loss of their wickets.

Smith scored well before he was taken lbw by Nick Oxley (2-47), seeing the visitors at 134-3.

Mike Norris (34) and wicketkeeper captain Jack Groves (eleven) lost their wickets in quick succession leaving Ifield at 165-6.

Daniel Groves (13) and Harnoop Kalsi (four) were the last two Ifield men to fall before Pratik Patel (22*) and Jigar Parekh (three*) saw out the innings, with the visitors finishing 207-8.

In reply, Horsham openers Tom Clark (29) and Craig Gallagher (39) set a 54-run partnership before both fell to the bowling of Andrew McGorian (2-44).

New man in Beer and Thornely then took the game by the scruff, recording a third wicket partnership of 103.

Thornely fell just three runs shy of his 50 before he lost his wicket, with the Lions in a strong position at 182-3.

It was left to Beer and Oxley (19*) to see the hosts home and they wrapped up the win in just over 36 overs, finishing on 210-3.

Thornely added: “We didn’t start very well. They got off to a quick start and when we got the first wicket I had to give the lads a bit of a kick up the backside.

“We managed to restrict the scoring from both ends and we managed to maintain pressure on the batsman. This forced the mistakes that took wickets which we haven’t been as successful at doing this season.

“Beero (Will Beer) is a very experienced player and just having him around lifts the whole team. It’s good to see him getting back to fitness with the ball and the bat.

“Tom and Craig got the scoreboard ticking over but we lost both of those guys fairly quickly.

“The Ifield guys put us under a lot of pressure so myself and Beero had to regroup.

“It was nice to spend time in the middle and bat with Beero. The ball that got me was a good ball but luckily in the grand scheme of things it wasn’t important at the end of the day. Hopefully we can go and repeat that again this weekend.”

Horsham’s next fixture sees them travel to Hastings & St Leonards Priory this Saturday.