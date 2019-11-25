Horsham and Sussex starlet named 2019 T10 League Bowler of the Tournament

Horsham and Sussex hotshot George Garton has been named the 2019 T10 League Bowler of the Tournament.

The 22-year-old all-rounder took a competition-high 12 wickets in nine matches for Qalandars at the ten-over tournament in Abu Dhabi.

The Lions and Sharks player averaged 13.66 and took a tournament best 3-10 against Northern Warriors on November 16.

Garton's Qalandars finished second in the Abu Dhabi T10 Super League and fourth overall.

Qalandars lost by just seven-runs to eventual winners Maratha Arabians on November 23 in the Qualifiers.

Garton finished the game with figures of 1-22, taking the wicket of former England international Adam Lyth (28 off 15 balls).

Qalandars were then beaten by six-wickets in the third-place playoff against Bangla Tigers a day later. Garton failed to take a wicket.

