Historic day for recreational cricket in Sussex - find out the details here

It was a historic day for recreational cricket as the inaugural Sussex Cricket League AGM was held at the 1st Central County Ground, Hove.

The East Sussex, Mid Sussex and West Sussex Leagues all merged with the Sussex Premier Cricket League before last season, but still played under their own league rules.

The leagues are now represented under one banner - the Sussex Cricket League - and at the AGM tonight, the formats of the divisions were decided.

The Premier Division and Division 2 will continue to play a split season (nine win/lose/draw matches and nine limited overs matches).

Divisions 3 and 4 will play limited overs - 45 over a side - all season while Division 5 and below will play 40 over matches all season.

The start times will be: Premier Division 11.30am; Divisions 2, 3 and 4 12.30pm; Division 5 and below 1pm.

The league has a new twitter account - @SussexCricketLg - and the accounts for the West Sussex (@WSICL), East Sussex (@cricketescl) and Mid Sussex (@midsussexcl) will be deactivated.