Henfield pupils given once-in-a-lifetime role at England v West Indies World Cup clash

Pupils from St Peter’s CofE Primary School played their part before England’s crushing ICC World Cup victory against the West Indies on Friday.

A total of 30 students from the Henfield-based school were chosen to be anthem bearers for the England’s fourth group game which was played at the Ageas Bowl.

St. Peter�s CofE Primary School with the ICC World Cup

Schools were offered an opportunity to register for free tickets to watch the match and the opportunity for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to lead the teams out.

Sussex Cricket Club put Henfield forward from the schools in Sussex that had registered, the pair holding strong links through the Chance to Shine cricket charity.

The school selected pupils because they play for the school cricket teams as well as Henfield Cricket Club outside of school.

As well as leading the two teams on to the pitch pre-match, they were treated to brilliant seat, lunch and then allowed onto the pitch at tea to showcase their skills in front of the capacity crowd.

The teams line up for the anthems ahead of the Group Stage match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between England and West Indies at The Hampshire Bowl on June 14, 2019 in Southampton, England.

The children themselves were treated to an England masterclass with Joe Root smashing an unbeaten century in their comprehensive eight-wicket win.

Headteacher Denise Maurice said: “The children had an amazing day and were looked after so well by the ICC team.

“We arrived at 9am and the children were given tracksuits which they got to keep, then had a rehearsal. They then waited nervously in ‘the tunnel’ before being escort onto the pitch with their allocated England or West Indies play.

“The staff and parents were so proud of them when they were on the pitch. It brought a tear to our eyes as it was such a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of an international sporting event.

“I was so proud of them, as they stepped out onto an international stage with confidence and were fantastic ambassadors for our school,

“After leaving the pitch we then had great seats to enjoy the rest of the match. ICC also provided lunch, then at mid-innings the children were back on the pitch to show case their skills and some of the training activities they do back at school. It made their day when the crowd were cheering for the balls batted into the crowd.”