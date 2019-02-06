Hailsham Cricket Club: ‘Glenn Moore made a huge impact and will be sorely missed.’

Hailsham cricket Club paid tribute to Glenn Moore, who died this week, aged 69.

Glenn was a member at Hailsham for just a few years but made a huge contribution as a player and also on their committee.

Most recently Glenn, an architect, planning consultant and town councillor, helped the club design and navigate its way through the planning process for their new pavilion.

A statement from Hailsham Cricket Club read: “Although Glenn was only a member of Hailsham Cricket Club for a few years, his passion for the sport and his Aussie personality made a huge impact.

“Glenn made a massive contribution to the club both as a player, committee member, donor and sponsor. He was so supportive of the club and truly wanted us to succeed.

“Most recently he donated his considerable time and skill to design the new pavilion and steer it through the planning process.”

Glenn was born in rural Victoria, Australia. His dad was a keen cricketer and cricket coach. He grew up surrounded by cricketers and cricket talk. He came to the UK in 1984 and his wife Liz described him as ‘not fitting any of the English boxes.’ He was very forthright and outspoken.

His own cricket team, Glenn Moore’s All Stars, used to play a Wealden District Council team each year. Glenn used his considerable contacts book to draft in some top players and they would often thrash WDC’s XI.

Hailsham director of cricket Rob Wilkinson, added, “Hailsham Cricket Club would like to thank Glenn Moore for his numerous ideas to help raise funds and the profile of the club , over the past few years. He was an amazing supporter of the club and worked tirelessly in order to see it progress and offer the local community a great sports club.

“You will be sorely missed by everyone at Hailsham Cricket Club Glenn.”

He’s survived by Liz and his daughters, Lydia and Alice.