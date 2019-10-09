Gillespie extends his stay with Sussex

Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2022 season.

The Australian legend said he was delighted to agree a new deal - and looking forward to building on the progress the squad had made in his two years at Hove.

Jason Gillespie is looking forward to further developing Sussex's young players / Picture by Getty Images

He said: “I absolutely love the place and everyone at the club has been fantastic since I joined. I really feel we’re moving in the right direction, which is really pleasing. I can’t fault the efforts of all our players and coaches. We’re all on the same page; everyone wants what’s best for the club, and I feel we’re progressing in reaching those aims.

“We’ve had some really good times together, and we’ve had some challenging times, but we’re all clear about what we’re setting out to achieve and focused on improving and developing to keep us moving forward.

“That’s a pretty special thing to be part of. I want to thank the club for the opportunity to carry on being part of that and for showing faith in me. I’m determined to repay that faith by keeping things moving in the right direction and hopefully having some success down the track.”

Rob Andrew, Sussex Cricket’s chief executive, added: “We are delighted to announce that Dizzy [Gillespie] has extended his contract through to 2022. There is going to be a lot of change in cricket over the next couple of years and we wanted some continuity through this period.

He might need to wear a woolly hat on colder days, but Jason Gillespie loves Sussex life / Picture by PW Sporting Photography

“We still have a lot of work to do to improve the men’s side and we were disappointed not to achieve promotion to division one of the County Championship this season. It is where the club aspires to be.

“We have been more consistent in our performances in T20 and 50-over cricket in the last couple of years but need to find that consistency in Championship cricket as well. Dizzy and his coaching team will be working hard to move the club forward and we are delighted he has chosen to help us on this journey.”

Gillespie took over as Sussex head coach at the start of the 2018 season. He has led Sussex Sharks to the knockout stages of the Vitality Blast in both of his seasons in charge, including the final in 2018.

He and his coaching team have also helped to develop a number of exciting young players and to attract high-quality overseas players such as Alex Carey, Mir Hamza, Travis Head, Rashid Khan and Ishant Sharma over the past two seasons. Head has signed for the 2020 season.