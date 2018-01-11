Former Worthing and Billingshurst all-rounder retires from professional cricket aged 19

Will Fazakerly announced his decision to retire from professional cricket yesterday.

Fazakerly, 19, who represented both Worthing and Billingshurst earlier in his career, played for Leicestershire last season.

After starting out at Sussex, Fazakerly rose from the youth ranks at Leicestershire - making his full debut for the county in a four-day game against former side Sussex at Arundel last summer.

Also a full Guernsey international, the 19-year-old all-rounder yesterday announced his decision. Speaking to www.leicestershirecc.co.uk, he said: "I’d like to thank everybody for giving me the opportunity to play professional cricket but I have decided that now is the right time to pursue opportunities outside of cricket.”

Leicestershire chief executive Wasim Khan MBE said: "We fully understand Will’s decision to look for a different direction in his life outside of professional cricket and we wish him all the very best in the future."