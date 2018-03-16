Former Sussex professional Miller set for ‘big impact’ at Billingshurst

Billingshurst have made their first new signing and an experienced one in the form of a former Sussex and Glamorgan professional.

Seamer Andy Miller has joined the fold at Jubilee Fields as they bid to plot a return to the Sussex League Premier Division.

The 30-year-old, who last played county cricket in 2014, has 19 first-class matches to his name, along with eight in List A and four T20 games.

The right-arm bowler first represented Lancashire aged 13 and was brought through the Old Trafford Academy.

He also has England under-19 caps having played in youth tests and ODIs as well as the age group 2006 World Cup.

Billingshurst captain Tom Haynes is delighted to have made Miller his first pre-summer addition and believes his pace will boost their attack.

Haynes said: “It’s definitely a great pick up for us. He knows a couple of guys at the club and is excited by the new challenge.

“All the lads are looking forward to playing alongside and welcoming him into the team.

“I feel adding another quality bowler to the side will have a big impact, and will only strengthen our attack from last year.”

Preston-born Miller had one season at Hove, before being released at the end of the 2013 campaign. He then spent the following year at Glamorgan.

Haynes hopes that his new addition’s experience of the professional game can add some knowledge both on the field and off it at Billingshurst.

He said: “As a young captain, I feel it will help me out hugely.

“Playing with someone of his experience will only lift the standards across the team, but hopefully filter down across the club.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him run in for us throughout the season and hopefully give a couple of our other bowlers a run for their money.”

The club are also close to announcing more additions that have been recruited over the winner, with Haynes adding: “We are also hoping on closing a few more signings over the next couple of weeks.”