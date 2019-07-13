Former overseas Horsham stars set to do battle in World Cup final

Horsham will see two former overseas superstars face off in Sunday (July 14)'s World Cup final between and New Zealand and hosts England.

England pace-bowler Jofra Archer and New Zealand fast-medium bowler Matt Henry will be looking to fire their countries to World Cup glory for the first time ever at the showpiece final at Lord's.

New Zealand bowler Matt Henry played for Horsham in 2011. Picture by Steve Cobb

Both bowlers spent time as overseas players at Cricketfield Road and the pair have undoubtedly left their mark on the tournament.

Barbados-born Archer is the third-highest wicket-taker at the World Cup having taken 19 wickets in ten games. The 24-year-old's best bowling figures of 3-29 came in England's crushing 106-run win over Bangladesh in the group stage on June 8.

Archer joined the Lions from Premier Division rivals Middleton in 2016 and made his Sussex debut, taking four-wickets against Pakistan on the opening day, while at the club in July of the same year.

The bowler's most memorable moments in a Horsham shirt include crashing 128 off 78 balls, including eight sixes, against Bexhill in 2016 and taking 4-32 against the Lions' old foes Roffey in 2018.

Speaking about his time at Cricketfield Road, Archer said: "Horsham obviously gave me the chance to come to England. I played club cricket for two years before and Horsham took a chance on me.

“I don’t think it worked that well for Horsham because I only played four or five games and then didn’t play another game for them but I’m still glad they took the chance with me.

“I still look at their results. Sometimes if I’m free I will still go and watch, especially if players like Will Beer or any of the other boys are still in the team, I will still go and watch.”

Henry played a starring role in New Zealand's thrilling 18-run semi-final win over India. The 27-year-old took 3-37 and helped reduce India to 24-4 as the Black Caps put on the bowling performance of the tournament.

The Kiwi is the twelfth-highest wicket-taker at the tournament, taking 13 wickets in ten matches. He also recorded his best bowling figures against Bangladesh in the group stage, finishing 4-47 on June 5.

The New Zealander played at Horsham in the 2011 season and, as a fresh-faced 19-year-old, he scored an unbeaten 99 and took two wickets on his debut in the Premier Division to proceed a fine season.

Speaking back in 2011 after his Lions debut Henry said: “Everyone has been really welcoming and helpful. Hopefully I can do well for the club and do what they want me to do.

“Horsham is a fantastic club with great facilities, playing here is important for my development.”

You can watch Archer and Henry duke it out for World Cup glory on Channel 4, More 4 and Sky Sports.

Channel 4 will broadcast Sky's coverage from 9am before coverage moves to More 4 at 1.15pm while the British Grand Prix airs on Channel 4. The cricket then returns to Channel 4 after the race.