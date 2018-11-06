Former Eastbourne Cricket Club captain Alex Halliday dies, aged 46

Former Eastbourne Cricket Club captain Alex Halliday died on Monday at the young age of 46, following a short illness.

Alex captained Eastbourne to National Cup final success in 1997 and held aloft the trophy at Lord’s after he led the team to a convincing victory against Harrogate at the home of cricket.

As well as being a talented cricketer for Eastbourne throughout the 1990s, Alex was also a highly-respected teacher at Eastbourne College for several years.

A statement from Eastbourne Cricket Club said, “It’s very sad news to report. Alex was only diagnosed three weeks ago with lung cancer, which quickly presented secondary complications. As you can imagine, this has come as a complete shock to everyone.”

Alex leaves a wife and a two-year-old daughter.