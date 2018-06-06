Five-for Williams as Billingshurst narrow the gap at the top with Bexhill win

A five-wicket haul from Ben Williams helped Billingshurst further narrow the gap at the top of Division 2 with a routine win on Saturday.

They eased to a nine-wicket success over basement boys Bexhill at Jubilee Fields after skittling their visitors for just 75.

Cricket - Billingshurst v Bexhill (bowling). Tom Haynes. Pic Steve Robards SR1815598 SUS-180406-121055001

Williams led the way with the ball, claiming 5-19 off 7.4 overs and was ably assisted by Andy Miller, who took 3-14 off seven overs. They then eased home with 78-1 inside of 26 overs in what was a straight-forward run chase.

The result moved ‘Hurst up to third, just a point behind Mayfield, who occupy to second promotion place, and four behind early leaders Three Bridges.

Haynes said: “It was another good performance from the boys, and probably one of our best performances with the ball this year.

“Andrew Miller, who has been unlucky in the first few games, was unplayable at times picking up three wickets. Ben Williams also bowled really well, taking his first five-fer of the year taking him to joint top wicket-taker in the county.

Cricket - Billingshurst v Bexhill (bowling). Louie Storey . Pic Steve Robards SR1815601 SUS-180406-121116001

“All I could have asked for was a quick turn around after our poor performance against St James. I’m very pleased with the reaction and hopefully we can continue to string a few more wins together.

“As I’ve said before there are some strong sides in the league. I don’t think you can read much into table positions at this stage.”

After losing the toss and being asked to bat, Bexhill lost wickets at regular intervals and were all out in the 27th over. There were six runs on the board when Rob Yardy was trapped lbw by Miller for a duck.

Fellow opener Danul Dassanayake (16) topscored, but was caught off the bowling of Jamie Piper (1-15) with the score on 45-4.

Only Neil Blatchly (15) and Jonathan Haffenden (15) went on to make double figures as Williams ripped through the lower order.

In reply, Storey was trapped lbw by Blatchly (1-13) with 26 on the board, but Haynes (20*) and Stuart Barber (29*) guided them home from there.

This week, ‘Hurst travel to Bognor and Haynes added: “They are a good side. We are pretty much full strength so I think it will be a good game of cricket.

“Stuart Barber is unavailable this week, which is a loss after such a great start to the season. However, I’m confident that someone else will put their hand up and take responsibility with the bat this week.”