Findon in top three after win over Henfield - but Littlehampton and Worthing slip up

A wicket for East Preston against Steyning / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Harrison Grayston (4-19) and Archie Cairns (4-12) led the way as the visitors were bowled out for 176.

Things looked bleak for Findon when they were reduced to 31-5 but Grayston completed a great all-round afternoon with an unbeaten 41 to get them home after 29 from Matthew Glover and 21 from Sam Dunkley.

Rachad Forde’s incredible 83 from 38 balls in Littlehampton’s 244-8 was not enough as Slinfold romped to an eight-wicket win.

And for Worthing, Finlay Allen’s 56 in their total of 184 also proved in vain as leaders West Chilts won by six wickets.

* Steyning CC's fine season continued with a 25-run win in division four west of the Sussex Cricket League at East Preston.

Top of the league Steyning won the toss and elected to bat.

East Preston took a few early wickets and had Steyning 46/5.

During the mid overs the wickets dried up and Steyning got more of a foothold in the game.

Four dropped catches didn’t help East Preston’s cause and Steyning finished on 151/9, the highlights being 40 from Sam Hunt and 34 from William Crees.

Louis Storey took 3-34 and Tom Reeves 2-29.

East Preston took to the crease and Steyning didn’t hold back in showing why they are sitting top, reducing East Preston to 24/5.

Just as East Preston were starting to settle a quick burst of wickets had them 83/9.

A last wicket stand gave East Preston a glimmer of hope chasing the total down however Steyning took the final wicket with East Preston on 126.

Jonny Cooper top scored with 43* and Reeves completed a fine all-round game with 34.

Hunt took 3-19 and Bartholomew Poyser 3-22 as Steyning moved 49 points clear at the top with three games left.