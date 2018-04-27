‘Everyone at Roffey is hungry to win trophies’

Roffey captain Matt Davies wants his side firing on all four fronts this season as they aim for a delightful double – or more.

The Boars are again looking to lead a title charge in the Premier Division, but also compete for honours in three other competitions.

Their season begins on Saturday with the start of their defence of the Gray-Nicholls T20 Cup against Billingshurst on Saturday in the first of three cup competitions.

They will also look to continue their traditional impressive run in the ECB Royal London Club Championship and now this year, the ECB National Vitality Club T20.

Their dominance in the league was ended last season after a hat-trick of triumphs. They had to make do with second place last summer, finishing 13 points behind East Grinstead. They lifted the T20 Cup last season and Davies is hoping to add two pieces of silverware this year.

The Roffey skipper said: “We have been training indoors for a few weeks and got outside last week when the good weather came in. It was nice to get outside and the group were looking in shape.

“The squad is pretty similar to last year. Ben (Manenti) is coming back as our overseas. We have not really signed any new players, but I think a few more will be more available for the whole of the season.

“We will have a strong 13 or 14 group of players and hope to be challenging for four trophies. Consistent teams has been a big strength of ours. Touch wood, we will have quite a consistent selection with players available each week and not too many getting injured.

“Normally we pick the same 11 most weeks, but if we want to make a change, we have people ready to step up and come in.”

That consistency has served Roffey well over the past few years and with Australian overseas Manenti returning for the whole season and no departures, Davies believes they are in good shape.

He added: “There are four trophies to compete for and we will certainly be taking all of those very seriously.

“We have won a trophy in the last four seasons, so are targeting a double now.

“We have got to keep doing what we are doing in the league.

“We were second last year and that could have been better if the weather had gone our way. I have heard Eastbourne have made a couple of good signings. I think it will be very similar with them, East Grinstead and Cuckfield in the top four. Anyone can beat anyone on their day.

“I think everyone at the club is still hungry to win trophies. It would be nice to have a good run on both domestic competitions and defend our title in the county cup. As anyone would ever expect at Roffey, we are going into all four to win them.”