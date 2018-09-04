ECB National Club Championship dream over for Roffey as they fall to Stanmore in the semis

Roffey skipper Matt Davies felt his side ‘didn’t play anywhere near to our best’ as they exited the ECB National Club Championship at the semi-final stage on Sunday.

The Boars travelled to Middlesex to take on Stanmore and fell to an 82-run defeat to see their cup run come to an end.

Batting first, Stanmore struck 225-6 off 40 overs thanks to Steven Reingold’s 59.

In reply, Roffey were bowled all out for 143 off 33.3 overs as Jibran Khan (41) topscored.

Davies was disappointed that his team couldn’t reproduce the fine displays that they’ve exhibited previously in the competition.

He said: “We were very disappointed because we didn’t play anywhere near to our best.

“At this stage you have to be at your best and we weren’t anywhere near the mark that we’ve set this year so that was very disappointing.”

Stanmore openers Talha Azam (41) and Reingold put on 78 for the first wicket before Azam was removed by Luke Barnard (2-36).

Theo Rivers (1-22) and George Fleming (2-36) stemmed the flow of runs but knocks from Grant Reingold (32) and Tushaar Karia (36) pushed the hosts to 204-6 before Shandy Ratnakumaran (20*) saw Stanmore to their final total.

Rivers (six) and Usman Khan (14) fell early to Ahmad Elech (2-23) before Jibran Khan and Rohit Jagota (21) added 53 for the third-wicket.

Davies added 19 batting at five but after his wicket fell at 134-7 the Boars lost their final three wickets for just nine-runs.

Roffey's captain admitted he was proud of his side for making it to the semis but stressed they ‘can’t dwell on this result’.

Davies added: “We made it to the last four of the national cup and that in itself is a decent achievement.

“We can’t dwell on this result too much as we’ve got two huge games coming up."