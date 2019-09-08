Eastbourne stun Roffey to win T20 Cup final

Eastbourne defended 160 to deny Roffey a 1st Central Sussex League league and cup double.

For so long Roffey looked in the driving seat, but spinners Archie Lenham and a pivotal penultimate over from Joe Pocklington gave them the win.

Eastbourne skipper Jacob Smith won the toss and elected to bat. And James Hockley gave Eastbourne a good start, hitting James Pearce for a four and six in the second over of the innings.

Both Hockley and Malcolm Johnson looked comfortable but the the former Kent man was run out for 22 in the sixth over.

The Roffey slow bowlers then got a stranglehold on Johnson and Scott Lenham but slowly Johnson got going and after a flurry of boundaries - including four in four balls off Jamie Atkins - he got to 50 from 36 balls.

After Lenham was stumped by Paul Harrison, Oli Carter added a bit of impetus to the innings and he and Johnson hit three fours from a James Pearce over and Eastbourne were 121-2 from 15 overs.

Eastbourne with the trophy

But Carter and Johnson fell in quick succession leaving Eastbourne 136-4 from 17 overs. David Twine was then trapped lbw by Luke Barnard.

Alastair Orr played a nice cameo at the end of innings before his stumps were destroyed by Jamie Atkins in the final over.

It was a superb final over from Atkins and Eastbourne finished on 159-6.

Openers Ben Manenti and Rohit Jagota got Roffey off to a solid start with the former hitting Joe Pocklington for a lovely six over square in the third over and Jagota hitting Henry Crocmbe for a straight six in the fourth over.

After another six for Manenti, the Australian fell in the fifth over, caught by David Twine off the bowling of Scott Lenham. But Jagota was looking in fine form and he welcomed Twine's first three balls with two fours and a six - which was the shot of the day.

Spinners Jacob Smith and Archie Lenham then started to gain a little control but Jagota and Khan rarely looked in trouble and Roffey were 93-1 from 11 overs.

Jagota brought up his 50 from 31 balls with a nice sweep for four off Smith. But just when Roffey looked like they were cruising, Archie Lenham trapped Jagota for 56 in the 13th over.

Mike Norris now joined Khan and the pair ran well together before the 14th over proved decisive. Khan hit Archie Lenham for a huge six and a four as they got the run rate required to below sevens.

But again Eastbourne took a wicket to stem the flow again with Malcolm Johnson taking a superb catch off Pocklington to dismiss Norris.

Khan however was going about his business but he lost his skipper Davies and Harrison in what proved to be a pivotal over. Pocklington conceded one run and took two wickets and left Roffey needing 17 runs from the final over.

And Crocombe bowled superbly to only give four runs and take a wicket.

Earlier in the day, RMU beat East Gristead 2nd XI to win T20 Trophy and the Seaford 2nd XI beat Middleton Academy to win the T20 Plate.