Eastbourne set Roffey target of 160 in T20 Cup final

Eastbourne have set Roffey a target of 160 in the 1st Central Sussex Cricket League T20 Cup final

Eastborune skipper Jacob Smith won the toss and elected to bat. And James Hockley gave Eastbourne a good start, hitting James Pearce for a four and six in the second over of the innings.

Both Hockley and Malcolm Johnson looked comfortable but the the former Kent man was run out for 22 in the sixth over.

The Roffey slow bowlers then got a stranglehold on Johnson and Scott Lenham but slowly Johnson got going and after a flurry of boundaries - including four in four balls off Jamie Atkins - he got to 50 from 36 balls.

After Lenham was stumped by Paul Harrison, Oli Carter added a bit of impetus to the innings and he and Johnson hit three fours from a James Pearce over and Eastbourne were 121-2 from 15 overs.

But Carter and Johnson fell in quick succession leaving Eastbourne 136-4 from 17 overs. David Twine was then trapped lbw by Luke Barnard.

Malcolm Johnson and James Hockley go out to bat for Eastbourne

Alastair Orr played a nice cameo at the end of innings before his stumps were destroyed by Jamie Atkins in the final over.

It was a superb final over from Atkins and Eastbourne finished on 159-6.

Earlier in the day, RMU beat East Gristead 2nd XI to win T20 Trophy and the Seaford 2nd XI beat Middleton Academy to win the T20 Plate.