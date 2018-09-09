East Grinstead lift T20 Cup with dramatic final win over Roffey at Hove

East Grinstead lifted the Gray-Nicolls T20 Cup by beating holders Roffey in a dramatic final at Hove this afternoon.

The contest was decided on fewest wickets lost after both teams posted 144 runs in their allotted 20 overs thanks to some final-ball drama.

East Grinstead, however, batting first, put up 144-6 compared to Roffey's 144-8.

Roffey's chase was a dramatic one and Alex Collins hit a four off the last ball to level the scores, although he and his team-mates originally thought he had hit a six to win the game.

That was after needing ten from the last six balls to win in an over that also included a free hit, but Roffey came up just short.

In East Grinstead's innings, Will Adkin made 45 after they won the toss and elected to bat, while Luke Barnard claimed 2-19.

In reply, Paul Harrison made a brilliant 66, Matt Davies 26 and Jibran Khan 14 in a run chase that was always going to be a tight affair.

But Roffey didn't get over the line and had they done, there would have been a few complaints from the East Grinstead camp after their opponents were awarded a six instead of a four in the run chase.