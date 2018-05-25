‘Early days’ for title talk despite Roffey’s solid start

Roffey captain Matt Davies has dispelled any notions of early title talk ahead of his side taking on an inform Cuckfield side at home on Saturday.

The Boars kept up their unbeaten start to the season with a dominant 62-run win over Preston Nomads last weekend, while Cuckfield beat Roffey’s near neighbours Horsham by 103 runs.

Although the Boars currently sit joint top of the Premier Division after three games alongside Brighton & Hove, Davies believes the contenders for the title won’t become more apparent until later on in the season.

The skipper said: “It’s still early days and we’re not quite sure who is going to be in the mix at the top, so we’ve just got to keep going and carry on taking care of our performances each weekend.

“I’m sure in four or five games time we will start to see the league taking shape and we will know who our real competitors are for the league title.

“Until that happens we’ve just got to keep on winning our games and then take it from there.”

Cuckfield currently occupy third position in the league and boast three-time Australian Big Bash League winner Sam Whiteman amongst their ranks.

His destructive 130 runs off 113 balls against Horsham set the tone for the rest of the match.

The Australian’s rampant innings comprised of 15 fours and three sixes as he put the Horsham bowling attack to the sword.

With Whiteman coming in to form Davies has set his sights on restricting the Australian’s chances with the bat, and has backed his side to curtail Cuckfield’s purple patch at their home ground.

Davies added: “Cuckfield for the past three or four years have been a top side so we always have good games against them.

“Their overseas player Sam Whiteman looks like he has found a bit of form so he will be a big wicket for us.

“They’ve got a couple of decent bowlers so it will certainly be a challenge which we will certainly relish.

“It’ll be at Roffey so we will have home advantage, so we’re confident we can come out with a win if we perform as well as we know we can.”