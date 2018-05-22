Depleted Billingshurst told they ‘need to be better’ after St James’s defeat

Billingshurst captain Tom Haynes rued the loss of three key players as his side crashed to a six wicket home defeat against St James’s Montefiore.

Missing Andy Barr, Andy Miller, and Scott Stratton, the home side won the toss and elected to bat in the Division 2 clash.

They managed to post just 161 all out off 45 overs with Stuart Barber topscoring (45).

In reply, St. James hit 164-4 off 34.5 overs to take the win with Henry Sims (54*) performing well.

Haynes said: “We were missing three players which was a big loss for us, and maybe if we had been at full strength it could have played out differently. On the day we just weren’t good enough.”

Billingshurst’s Louis Storey (34) and Barber set a second-wicket partnership of 72 runs, but after they were out, the hosts crumbled, losing wickets regularly.

St James openers Harry Rollings (19) and Sam Cooper (28) put on a 51 run partnership before losing both their wickets to Ben Williams (2-30).

Wicketkeeper Sims’ 54* helped the visitors to the winning total after being aided by a handy 29 from Ollie Bradley.

Haynes said: “Louis Storey and Stuart Barber both looked very comfortable at the crease, but neither managed to kick on and help us post a big score. Another positive was I thought Ben Williams bowled very well. Hopefully he can carry that perfomance over to next weekend.”

Billingshurst face winless Lindfield away from home this Saturday and Haynes is hoping his side have learnt from this defeat.

He added: “I think a lot of the guys can reflect on the weekend and have a better understanding of areas they need to improve.

“We need to be better moving forward if we want to compete in this league.”