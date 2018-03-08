Departing spinner Munday labelled as one of the ‘greatest’ Horsham players

Prolific wicket taker Michael Munday has been hailed as one of Horsham’s ‘greatest players’ as news comes that he is leaving the club.

The former Somerset spinner is departing Cricketfield Road after seven years to join Surrey Championship Premier Division side Reigate Priory.

The 33-year-old, who has 31 first-class appearances to his name, has become a Horsham stalwart over the years, leading their bowling attack with an abundance of wickets each season. He leaves the Lions with more than 450 wicket to his name.

Horsham captain Michael Thornely, while disappointed to see such a club mainstay leave, has paid tribute to the bowler. He said: “Most disappointingly is that Michael Munday has decided to leave and join Reigate.

“With over 450 wickets for the club in seven years, he’s become one of the club’s greatest players.

“He left to challenge himself in a different league against new players which personally I really respect.

“We wish him well and I’m sure he’ll continue to be very successful. He left us on very good terms and he knows the door is always open should he want to return in the future.”

Thornely, who is remaining as captain for the upcoming season, has also revealed that Ryan Maskell has left the club.

Incoming is bowler Joe Ashmore, from Bognor, while Mika Ekstrom is remaining as the club’s overseas.

Thornely has also spoken on how the club is setting their sights on success this year.