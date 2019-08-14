Defeat for Horsham against relegation rivals a 'hammer blow' to survival chances

Horsham cricket manager Ed Clark has admitted their defeat to Mayfield was a ‘hammer blow’ to his side’s survival hopes.

After bowling opponents Mayfield out for just 142, the Lions looked to be on their way to crucial points in the battle for survival, but a ‘disappointing’ batting display condemned them to defeat as they managed just 133 from their 28 overs.

Will Beer (3-29) stood out for Horsham with the ball, with James Brehaut (2-26), Harnoop Kalsi (2-14) and Nick Oxley (2-29) all contributing well.

Oxley top-scored with the bat, hitting 25 in a disappointing innings for the home side, with Beer scoring the next highest total of 19.

Horsham lost five wickets for just 29 runs at the end of their innings as they failed to capitalise on the low score recorded by their opponents, and cricket manager Clark was left wondering what might have been after his team’s collapse.

He said: “Obviously it was really disappointing to not chase the runs. We had a really good performance with the ball and in the field to restrict them and bowl them out for 140 odd, but really disappointing not to chase those given the circumstances.”

He continued: “We were confident we could go on to win after we bowled them out. We restricted them to 140 odd in a 30-over game, which would be a reasonable score in a 20-over game, so we were confident.

“With another ten overs to get them we were confident we could get over the line, but they struggled to hit boundaries in their innings and we did in our run chase as well.

“They bowled well but we certainly thought we had the advantage at half-time, especially with the batting line up that we had.”

Discussing the significant threat of relegation, Clark added: “We’re really up against it now, I think we needed to beat Mayfield.

“Obviously we’ve got another huge game against Three Bridges this week, but Mayfield got another 15 points on us this weekend and some other results went against us with other sides down the bottom picking up points.

“We’re probably going to need 90 points and some stuff to go our way, but that still might not be enough to survive.”

He continued: “Until we’re mathematically down we’re going to keep fighting and do everything we can to win games, but this weekend was definitely a hammer blow.”

Horsham face Three Bridges this weekend and defeat would all but confirm their relegation from the Premier Division.