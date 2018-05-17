Davies expecting a ‘good test’ from unpredictable Preston Nomads

Roffey captain Matt Davies is expecting Preston Nomads to be a ‘good test’, but suggested that their new signings will make them unpredictable.

After a thumping 164-run away victory against Middleton in their opening Premier Division game, the Boars were rained off after ten overs against East Grinstead on Saturday for the third consecutive time against the same opponents over two years.

Roffey had Grinstead 20-3 before rain halted proceedings. Rohit Jagota took two of those wickets.

Davies was disappointed to have to leave the field early, but was glad that every other team in the league was also rained off and couldn’t make up any ‘cheap’ ground.

He said: “It’s no more frustrating than being rained off against any other team.

“When you’re in a strong position, it’s disappointing to go off but there’s nothing we can do about it so we just have to get on with it.

“It’s nice that no-one made any cheap ground off anyone else in the league. Sometimes the weather plays a part with some games going ahead and others being rained off, so if you do get rained off, you’d want everyone else to as well so it wasn’t so bad.”

Attentions now switch to Saturday’s game against a Preston Nomads side that have not competed at the top of the table in recent years since last winning the title back in 2013.

Davies is expecting a tough challenge and added: “They will be a good test for us, as they will certainly be up there this year.

“They are one of the top four or five sides in the league. We don’t really know a lot about some of their new players that they’ve got in so we’ll see about that on Saturday. We just need another consistent performance.

“We were going in the right direction on Saturday with the ball and the week before against Middleton we got the runs on the ball so we just need to keep heading in the right direction. We’ve always got confidence in ourselves.

“We are definitely a good side so we’ve just got to perform and the results will take care of themselves.”