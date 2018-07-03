Davies admits Horsham were ‘definitely the better side’ in Roffey’s first defeat

Roffey skipper Matt Davies felt his side weren’t at the races as they fell to a 171-run loss to local rivals Horsham.

The Boars still sit top of the Premier Division but are now just six points ahead of East Grinstead.

Cricket - Horsham v Roffey. Rohit Jogata. Pic Steve Robards SR1817061 SUS-180307-104613001

Davies recognised that Horsham were the better side on the day but felt injuries to key players seriously hampered their own chances.

Roffey were missing overseas Ben Manenti and Luke Barnard, as well as Sussex seamer Stuart Whittingham.

Davies said: “Credit to Horsham, they were definitely the better side and I think that showed in the result.

“We were a bit shorthanded in the bowling department due to injuries and on the pitch like the one we played on Saturday it was always going to be difficult to contain Horsham and take wickets.

“Our two lead spinners, Ben Manenti and Luke Barnard, were out injured and our Sussex seamer Stu wasn’t playing but I’m not making any excuses, we just weren’t really at it.

“I thought our bowlers stuck at it well and we made use of what we have on offer but the last couple of overs they got away. It was a difficult pitch to bowl on and we just weren’t at it in the field and with the ball.”

As Horsham set 314, Roffey faltered with the bat as they lost their first six batsmen for just 46 runs.

Davies appreciated his side were up against an excellent Horsham bowling attack but felt the Boars batsmen failed to assert themselves at the start of their innings.

He added: “Jofra (Archer) is a quality bowler and George Garton is a very good seamer so against the new ball attack seeing off the new ball was always going to be important, but unfortunately against two quality bowlers you’re going to face balls that get you out. We lost in the first ten overs of the chase and it was an uphill struggle from there.”

As we come to the halfway point of the season Roffey sit top in the league, as well being in round five of the ECB National Club Championship and the semi-finals of the Gray-Nicolls T20 Cup.

Davies wants his side to keep up their winning mentality for the rest of the season. He said: “We’re top at the halfway stage so we’ve got to be thinking about the title.

“We wanted to be challenging in other competitions and we’re in all three so we want to win as much as we can.”

Roffey host Middleton in the league on Saturday.