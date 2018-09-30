Cricket season at Southwater closes with first-ever girls’ team in action

Southwater Cricket Club’s season came to close with their first-ever all-girls’ team taking the field.

Nine girls aged between eight and ten took part it what is hoped to be the first of many games for the club against a team of under-nine boys from the club.

Sussex Cricket girls development officer Charlotte Burton popped down to oversee the event whilst giving the club an insight into all the opportunities for girls cricket within the county.

Southwater colts co-ordinator Matt Peskett was delighted to get the girls’ team underway. He said: “We have worked hard to get this team off the ground. It’s fantastic to see the girls enjoying cricket and hope that this will encourage more girls to get involved in the game.

“A huge thanks has to go to Mike Tydd for getting the team together as well as Toby Brosnan and Martin Child for their help on the day. With over 80 boys and girls registered at the club and a brand new facility opening for the start of next season we are really excited about the future.”

Anyone interested in getting their children involved in cricket are welcome to come along to indoor nets after Christmas. Contact Matt at matt.peskett@icloud.com for more information.