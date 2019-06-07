‘Class act’ praised as Horsham cant stop rampant Roffey’s winning run

Defending champions Roffey wrapped up a convincing seven-wicket win over local rivals Horsham in the Premier Division on Saturday to extend their 100 per cent winning record to five games.

The Lions, electing to bat first, recovered to post 226-9 off 50 overs after struggling at 133-8. Joe Clark, batting at ten, top-scored with 54 for the hosts.

In reply scintillating batting from Ben Manenti (69 in 40 balls) and Jibran Khan (82* in 67) helped blast the Boars to the winning total in 28 overs, scoring 228-3.

The result sees Roffey 31 points clear at the top while Horsham languish second-from-bottom.

Roffey skipper Matt Davies said: “It was obviously very pleasing to beat our local rivals, especially in such an emphatic manner. I thought our bowlers bowled well for the majority of the 50 overs picking up wickets at important times.

“They did have a good partnership for the ninth wicket, but that’s always going to happen on a flat wicket.

“We stuck to our task well and Horsham’s target was never going to trouble us on that pitch.

“The run chase was a pleasure to watch with Ro, Jib and Ben all batting brilliantly. Ben must be the in-form batsman in league cricket this year and his stats reflect that, he’s a class act.”

Horsham got off to a steady start but the loss of Craig Gallagher (19) to James Pearce (2-52) at 43-1 sparked a Lions collapse.

Michael Thornely (25) and Tom Clark (28) offered resistance, but the loss of Clark to Luke Barnard (3-24) saw the hosts at just 101-5 and then 133-8. A 91-run ninth-wicket stand between Sam Bell (46*) and Clark pushed the Lions to 226-9.

The Lions had early success with the ball as James Brehaut (1-41) removed Theo Rivers (six) at 35-1.

But big-hitting from the Manenti and Khan saw Roffey put on 90 for the second-wicket. Manenti bludgeoned 12 fours and a huge six before Darren Jordan (1-16) claimed the Australian’s wicket.

Rohit Jagota then got in on the act as he smashed 52 in 44 balls. Khan and Jagota added 99 for the third wicket, but Jagota was removed by Akshay Ramani (1-11) with the Boars two-runs off victory.

It was left to the excellent Khan, who struck 16 fours in his unbeaten innings, and Mike Norris (four*) to steer the Boars home.

Horsham captain Thornely said: “We had a great effort from our lower-order to get 226 but I don’t think it was ever going to be enough to make it that difficult for Roffey unfortunately.

“Roffey were able to have a good 15-over spell which really limited the amount the runs we would have been able to put on the board. We just weren’t good enough on the day and Roffey out-bowled us and out-fielded us. They completely deserved the win.”

Roffey host Eastbourne on Saturday while Horsham travel to basement-side Mayfield in a bottom-of-the-table clash.