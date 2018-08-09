Clark and Ashmore shine in convincing Horsham win over Hastings

Horsham captain Michael Thornely praised the performances of Tom Clark and Joe Ashmore as the Lions picked up their second win in a row.

Thornely’s side enjoyed a convincing six-wicket home victory against Hastings & St Leonards Priory in the Premier Division and sit in fourth place.

Horsham's George Garton celebrates the wicket of Hastings' Tom Gillespie. Photo by Clive Turner

The visitors were bowled all out for 141 off 42.5 overs with Jed O’Brien (39*) top-scoring.

In reply Horsham reached the target in 25 overs, finishing 142-4 thanks to Clark’s 44.

The Lions skipper was pleased to continue their good form and singled out Clark and Ashmore for their displays.

He said: “Joe (Ashmore) has been a good addition to the team this year.

Tom Haines in action against Hastings. Picture by Clive Turner

“He’s a great character and he is showing consistently what a great player he is.

“Tom (Clark) has performed consistently when he’s been around and he’s going to turn into a good player.

“He seems to have a very good temperament and it will be interesting to see how far he can go.

“It’s good to get back to winning ways going into the last four games with two wins under our belt.”

Hastings lost opener Tom Gillespie (11) early to George Garton (1-19) before wicketkeeper Joe Billings (21) and Ryan Hoadley (27) began playing themselves in.

Billings and Hoadley went in quick succession to Tom Haines (1-14) and the prolific Ashmore (5-34) as Hastings collapsed spectacularly.

At 79-4 the visitors lost three wickets and added just a solitary run as Ashmore and Will Beer (3-28) ran riot.

Some resistance was met from O’Brien but wickets fell regularly to the rampant Lions.

An 89-run opening partnership between openers Craig Gallagher (40) and Clark (44) set the hosts up nicely before they fell.

Haines added 26 before both he and Nick Oxley (duck) were taken by Beeslee (3-48) at 131-4 so it was left to captain Thornely (24*) and Beer (three*) to see Horsham home.

Thornely added: “It’s been really good to get a couple of wins in a row.

“It was great to see Garts (George Garton) bowling and he got us off to a good start.

“Joe and Beero (Will Beer) bowled really nicely together in a little spell in the middle of the innings which got through the majority of their batters, and it was just a case of keeping it tight and limiting the number of runs they end up getting.”

The Lions travel to third-place Brighton & Hove in the league this Saturday.