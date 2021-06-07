Champions Roffey return to the top of the table

Rohit Jagota crashed 84 not out off 56 balls for Roffey CC in their eight-wicket win over Hastings & St Leonards Priory CC. Picture by Steve Robards

At Roffey, Hastings won the toss and elected to bat, but soon regretted the decision.

Tight bowling from Leigh Harrison and Rohit Jagota immediately restrained the visitors, with Harrison dismissing both openers cheaply, Tom Gillespie departing courtesy of an excellent low catch by Theo Rivers, before an expansive drive accounted for Hutchings.

When former Sussex batsman Harry Finch was snared round the corner by Jagota, Hastings were 12-3, Harrison and Jagota going on to bowl 16 overs between them for an aggregate of 4-33.

Another wicket further reduced Hastings, but Dilshan de Zoysa buckled down with 53, and although the sixth wicket stand was worth 55, by far the highest of the innings, the seasiders were never able to fully cut loose as Harnoop Kalsi, George Fleming and Rivers chipped in with economical dismissals to see off the middle and lower order.

After being covered against Friday's rain the wicket was offering variable bounce and John Morgan soon reduced Roffey to 26-2, but that was as good as it got for Hastings.

Following his century the week before, Rivers serenely kept the opposition attack at bay while putting away the bad ball as he enjoyed another long bat, playing the anchor role to finish on 48 not out.

At the other end Jagota was at his very best. Blazing away in a vintage innings, his peerless, languid, unbeaten 84 from 56 balls included 10 fours and three huge sixes, Roffey winning by eight wickets with just over 22 overs unused.

Among other Roffey fielding highlights were a stunning diving right handed catch by left-hander Usman Khan, a highly impressive low, running grab by Kalsi and an outstanding chase, pick up and throw from Sam Henderson to effect a run out.

A full scorecard from the game can be found here.

Roffey skipper Matt Davies told the County Times: "Leigh and Rohit bowled really well at the start, getting their big players out, and although they got back into the game we polished off their tail quite quickly. Then Rohit and Theo put on a batting masterclass."

Jagota added: "Another 30 or 40 runs would have made it tricky - it was quite a tough pitch, so I just went for it!"