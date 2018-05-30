Captain’s fantastic as Billingshurst hit back with the bat in style

A captain’s performance from Tom Haynes, helped by former skipper Stuart Barber saw Billingshurst pile on the runs in their victory against Lindfield.

Haynes hit 102 and Barber made 87 in a 189-run stand between the two which saw ’Hurst to a 57-run success.

Slinfold vs Billingshurst Stuart Barber SUS-180526-230853008

They posted 235-5 in 45 overs after being asked to bat first at Lindfield Common, before restricting the hosts to 178 and leave them rooted to the bottom of the Division 2 table.

For Billingshurst, it lifted them to fifth and was a far-improved display from their disappointing defeat to St James’ the previous weekend.

That was something that pleased Haynes, who said: “It was a good win for us, especially after such a disappointing loss the week before.

“We identified areas as a team where we could definitely improve.

“So it was nice to see some of that coming together on Saturday.

“Stuart has looked great in his last two innings, so I am really hoping he can keep up the good form throughout the season.

“It was nice to put on a big second-wicket partnership after losing Louis early. I felt that took the game away from Lindfield putting us in a good position early on in the game.

“At the halfway stage I’d say I was very happy with the score we had on the board.

“Our bowlers didn’t have the best day with the ball, however, mentions have to go to both Andy Barr and Ben Williams, who managed to take four-fers.

“As long as we can keep a good availability I feel we should be very competitive throughout the season.”

With Louie Storey (two) caught early on, Haynes and Barber constructed an impressive second-wicket stand to lift the visitors to 204-2.

And while a number of wickets then fell in quick succession, Scott Stratton and Mike Burroughs both pitched in with nine runs each to help ’Hurst to 235-5.

In reply, Jamie Piper (1-29) and Andy Barr (4-37) had early success with the ball, backed up by some tight lines from Andy Miller (0-33).

That saw Lindfield fall to 46-3, before a stand of 82 from Tom Hinley and Simon Shivnarain (68).

They remained the main other contributors, although Shohel Ahmed, batting at ten, made double figures with 11.

Ben Williams bagged a flurry of wickets in the middle order, finishing with 4-42, as the hosts closed with 178 all out in the 39th over.

Billingshurst now host second-from-bottom Bexhill at Jubilee Fields on Saturday.