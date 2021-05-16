Broadwater v Henfield cricket - picture special
Broadwater (154-2) beat Henfield (153 all out) by eight wickets in division three west of the Sussex Cricket League, with Ben Challen taking 4-25.
In other games in the division involving local sides, Findon (186 all out) lost to Slinfold (190-5) by four runs with Greg Iago hitting 63 not out for Slinfold, and Worthing (185 all out) beat Littlehampton, Clapham & Patching (108 all out) by 77 runs with Girgio Rigali taking 5-25.
