Billingshurst narrow gap on top two in late promotion chase

Billingshurst narrowed the gap on the Division 2 promotion places to just 44 points with a six-wicket win over Bognor at Jubilee Fields on Saturday.

They skittled their visitors for just 83 runs after winning the toss and Andy Barr grabbed 4-28 and Ben Williams claimed 3-9 with the ball - and in doing so taking his 50th wicket of the season.

Josh Seward topscored for the visitors with 16, being only one of three batsmen to make double figures.

In reply, after being in trouble at 8-3 losing Barr (one), captain Tom Haynes (four) and Stuart Barber (one), they regrouped and came home with 84-4 in 19.5 overs.

Scott Stratton made 21, before Jake Cross’ unbeaten 32 helped them over the line.

As well as their win, all eyes were on the top-of-the-table clash between Three Bridges and Mayfield, which Bridges won by seven wickets to leapfrog their visitors into pole position.

Bridges now top the table on 351 points with Mayfield second on 346 and ‘Hurst third with 302, closely followed by St James’s on 300.

With three games left to play, Haynes’ side now travel to Mayfield on Saturday and the captain said: “Another convincing win at the weekend keeps the momentum moving in the right direction going into the final few games of the season.

“Over the last month we have played good cricket. There has been no pressure on the lads to perform and we have just taken each match at a time and gone out there to get 30 points.

“Mathematically, we are still in the running to go up, however, results will need to go our way.

“The players are finding good form leading into the last three games so I’m confident we can put in some good performances. We are just going to continue enjoying playing as a team and see where we finish up.”