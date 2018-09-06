Billingshurst captain Haynes reflects on ‘difficult year’ and areas to improve

Billingshurst captain Tom Haynes has reflected on a ‘difficult year’ and says they have seen areas to improve in their quest to return to the Premier Division.

‘Hurst ended the season with a 32-run win away to Ansty in Division 2 and ended up finishing fourth.

They trailed the top-two and promotion places by 33 points with Mayfield and Three Bridges going up, the latter as champions.

Haynes said: “Overall, I think everyone will be slightly gutted to finish fourth. Our aim at the start of the season was to achieve promotion, however unfortunately we fell short of that goal.

“We have had a difficult year with availability which has impacted how consistent we are as a team. We were in a similar situation last year, losing a few games in a row at crucial times in the season.

“I think looking back and reflecting on the year there are a lot of positives to take, but also a lot of areas where we need to improve as a whole club.

“Personally, I have enjoyed captaining such a great bunch of lads. Hopefully, this time next year Billingshurst will be back in the Premier League.”

On Saturday, Tim Weston (44), Stuart Barber (46) and Haynes (59) all contributed in Billingshurst’s total of 188-9. They then bowled Ansty out for 156 as Haynes claimed 5-40 in 7.1 overs.