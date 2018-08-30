Billingshurst captain Haynes frustrated good display comes in dead-rubber game

Billingshurst captain Tom Haynes praised a fine team display, but bemoaned the fact it has come with nothing left to play for in Division 2.

With last week’s defeat to Middleton ending ‘Hurst’s hopes of finishing in the top two, they pulled off a 86-run win over Chichester Priory Park.

Haynes’ side posted 255-9 in their 45 overs, before bowling out a relegation-threatened Chichester for 169.

The result leaves Billingshurst fourth in Division 2 on 338 points, the same as place-below Haywards Heath. They trail third-placed St James’s by 22 points with one game left to play.

Haynes said: “Saturday was another good win. It’s great to play well but frustrating when you have nothing to play for.

“It’s a shame we didn’t put in performances like that earlier on in the season when it mattered.”

After winning the toss, half centuries from Tom Haynes (71) and Paul Osborne (54) helped set up a formidable looking total of 255-9 in their 45 overs.

Three wickets for Dan Joseph (3-42) helped Chichester amass the eight points their needed in their quest for survival, making them mathematically safe in the division.

With their main goal for the day achieved and an almost impossible target to chase, it was perhaps inevitable that Chichester would struggle in reply.

After slipping to 78-6, only a 78-run partnership between Peter Lamb (52) and Magnus Kristensen (23) stopped the game from becoming a total rout.

After the dismissal of the pair, the last two wickets also quickly fell as Chichester were bowled out for 169.

Osborne led the attack with 4-26, Andy Barr claimed 2-17, while Andrew Miller, Haynes and Ben Williams picked up a wicket each.

Haynes added: “I thought we were great with the bat on a slow wicket. We have struggled with the bat at times throughout the year but that was a good team effort.

“Again I don’t think we bowled as well as we could have, however Chichester never looked like they would get anywhere close.

“Paul Osbourne had a great game scoring a quickfire 50 as well as picking up four important wickets which was great.”

‘Hurst final game of the season is away to third-from bottom, but-safe, Ansty on Saturday.