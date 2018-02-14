Billingshurst acquire new additions as Haynes hunts promotion

Tom Haynes says it is his ambition to lead Billingshurst back into the Sussex League Premier Division.

The former Sussex youngster is taking the helm at Jubilee Fields for the second year and is hoping for a positive season to seal a return to the top flight.

Hurst, who dropped out of the Premier Division in 2016, have added a number of ‘good signings’ but Haynes stopped short of revealing them just yet.

The new additions will stay under wraps until March, but Haynes did comment: “As a club we have been actively trying to recruit across all three teams.

“Last year, we found ourselves light on numbers at times, which we have tried to change going into the 2018 season.

“We have made a number of good signings which has strengthened the club considerably.

“In previous years I haven’t felt there has been much competition for places, however, by bringing in a few new faces this will certainly change.

“Personally, it’s my aim to captain the club back into the Premier League and with the squad we now have I’m confident we can achieve this.”

As well as new faces, Billingshurst have begun pre-season early - starting in January to make sure they hit the ground running in May.

They begin the campaign with an away trip to Three Bridges on Saturday, May 5, before their first home of the season the following week against promoted Haywards Heath.

Haynes added: “We started pre-season last month and things are already shaping up nicely for the start of the year.

“Last year was disappointing. I felt as a team we under performed over the majority of the season.

“We are looking to put that right for 2018 and perform more consistently throughout.”