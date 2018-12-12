Big Bash League star signs for Sussex Cricket League side for 2019 season

An Adelaide Strikers star will be gracing the cricket grounds of the Sussex League next season.

Cuckfield have signed SA Redbacks and Adelaide Strikers opener Jake Weatherald for their 2019 Sussex League campaign.

Weatherald, 24, has a reputation as one of the hottest batting prospects in Australia.

He has set domestic cricket alight since his first-class debut for South Australia in February 2016. Weatherald scored a match-winning century (70-ball 115) in the Big Bash Final in February 2018.

The explosive left-handed opening batsman has been one of the most dominant batsmen, in all formats, in Australia since his debut 2015/16 season. In first-class cricket, he boasts tallies of 270 runs at 38.57 (2015/16), 634 runs at 31.70 (2016/17), 765 runs at 38.25 (2017/18).

However, it’s perhaps in white ball cricket where he’s been most prolific with 284 runs at 47.33 (2016/17), 337 runs at 42.12 (2017/18) and 261 runs at 52.20 (2018/19) in Australia’s One-Day Cup.

He has already scored eight centuries across the three formats and has a List A average in the high-40s (4x100s, 3x50s).

Weatherald follows in the footsteps of Sam Whiteman, Jeet Raval, Keshav Maharaj, SJ Erwee, Will Somerville and Jordan Silk, to name but a few of Cuckfield’s signings over the years.

Cuckfield 1st XI Captain Josh Hayward told Cricx.com: “Jake’s record clearly speaks for itself, he will be one of the best players in the league and I’m really stoked.”