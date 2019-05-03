Ben’s back at Billingshurst with a stack of solid signings for promotion push

Ben Williams is back as Billingshurst captain and with a number of new additions they are very much looking to promotion into the Premier Division.

There have been plenty of new signings over the winter along with a couple of departures as the club looks once again to regain promotion to the top flight.

Former captain Tom Haines has left the club after two years in charge to join East Grinstead and returning in his place is club stalwart Williams.

The Jubilee Fields outfit has bolstered their ranks during the off-season bringing in wicketkeeper Josh Wood, all-rounder Ben Mortimer, re-signing Louie Storey, Jack Haines, Dilshan De Silva and batsman Louis Kimber, who has first class experience with Loughborough MCC.

They have also reacquired the services of former Sussex captain Mike Yardy as well as bringing in a new overseas, Australian Jordan Willoughby.

On being reappointed as captain, Williams said: “Fair play to Tom, he has just made his first class debut and will be a big bat to fill as he is a seriously good cricketer. It’s a massive loss.

“The captaincy has come back to me and I look forward to doing it. As for cricket concerns at Billingshurst, our main aim is to enjoy it while playing good cricket and that is something we do quite well with.

“It has always allowed us to attract a few players in the off-season. I did not plan on being captain again, but with the group of players we have got this year, it’s very exciting to be captaining the side as we try to get back to the Premier League.”

Two departures have seen Andy Miller hang up his boots and Jamie Piper make the switch to Steyning.

Williams was, however, extremely upbeat about their new additions. He said: “Josh Wood has come from Middleton and has also been playing for Middlesex and Gloucester 2s.

“Ben Mortimer has just moved to the area from Alton and is one to watch. All of the lads are good players, but I think he will have a huge impact. Louie Storey rejoins us from East Preston and is fantastic all-round.

“Jordan is our new overseas from Tasmania - he is a top order batman and bowler, but will add some extra quality.

“Louie Kimber is another top addition, who is one of Tom Haines’ mates from Loughborough.”

“We are really pleased that Mike Yardy has re-signed for us again with a view to play if and when he can.”

Williams added: “I have to thank sponsors Thakeham who are our main club sponsor again and have been brilliant. We have also restarted our friendly Sunday side this year in a view to giving people as many games of cricket as possible.”