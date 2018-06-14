Ben boasts six wickets as West Chiltington beat Three Bridges 2nd

West Chiltington & Thakeham returned to winning ways with a victory at Three Bridges 2nd in Division 3 West on Saturday.

Asked to bat first, James Howgate (97), Charlie Davies (50) and Jack Elliott-Monday (46) all featured in their total of 259-7 declared.

When their hosts batted, the quicks took the top order before left-arm off-spinner Ben Lucking took his second successive fivefer for the 1st XI.

His 6-15 helped dismiss Bridges for 177 to ensure Chilt bounced back from the home defeat to Goring last week.

Division 3 West is now wide open after Pagham won at Goring and Stirlands could only manage a losing home draw with bottom side Worthing.

Chilt sit in fourth and host Steyning at home for the first time ever in the league.

Club captain Tim Jarvis commented: “We’ve not been perfect but I was pleased with the response after last week’s game with Goring. The kids continue to sustain us.

“We are really looking forward to playing Steyning. They’re another good side and whilst I wasn’t born locally, I do know how many of our lads went to the grammar school so quite a few of our players past and present as well as parents will be following the game.”

In Division 6 West, Chilt 2nd suffered another reverse, this time in another close narrow one wicket defeat to Bognor.

That was despite 68 from Callum Wyatt and five wickets for vice captain Josh Reeves.

Chilt 3rd XI secured a good victory against Henfield at Amberley. Under-13 Adam Trees made a combative 78 on adult debut as he and Bruce Fryer (56) formed the backbone of their 238-8.

Henfield were never really up with the rate despite having wickets in hand and Chilt’s young attack gifting them a few extras and Chilt won by 55 runs.

West Chilt will be back at Hove in September for the third successive time to defend their Sussex Cricket Foundation six-a-side trophy after success at their area hub last Sunday.

Slindon, Barns Green and Pagham all took part with the home side having to provide three teams following the withdrawal of Slinfold and Broadbridge Heath.

The all-day event culminated with a repeat of last year’s Hove final - Pagham playing West Chilt. And as last year, Pagham set a target and the home side overcame it.

Captain Jack Elliott-Monday hit the winning runs after under-15 Hugo Gillespie had retired.