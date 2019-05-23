Ben bags six as Billingshurst ease to impressive win against Ifield

Billingshurst battered relegated Ifield as captain Ben Williams bagged a brilliant day with the ball to inspire them to their third straight maximum-point victory.

The Jubilee Fields skipper recorded figures of 6-22 from nine overs after Ifield won the toss and opted to bat in the Division 2 clash.

That proved an error as ‘Hurst skittled them for 95 inside 34 overs – with Prasansana Jayamanne top-scoring with 21.

The home side did make hardwork of the chase, but eventually came home with seven wickets down in 23 overs – Louis Storey top-scoring with 24.

The result means that Billingshurst have now beaten Ifield and Hastings – the two sides relegated from the Premier Division – in the last two weeks.

It leaves Hurst joint top with St James’ with both sides on 90 points from their three matches so far this season.

Williams said: “We have now beaten the two Premier sides that came down in our last two games.

“From a personal perspective, I was happy with the way I bowled – it went well for me. I still say to the lads some days it’s your day and some days it isn’t.

“Louis Storey was fantastic at the other end and Ben Mortimer and Paul Osborne did well. As a unit we are bowling well consistently and that makes a good side.

“You can bowl like that some weeks and take one wicket and some week take six, Saturday I got the luck and came away with six.”

After Osborne claimed Alex Norrington for a caught and bowled duck, Williams span his way to six straight scalps to leave Ifield at 66-7. Other than Jayamanne, only Tom Wragg (17) and Luke Morris (11) made double figures, before Vish Patel (ten) and Graeme Dean (ten*) boosted them to 95.

The game appeared to be in the balance with Billingshurst’s reply stuttering at 57-5.

But Sam Dobson (14) – in his first game back after two years out of the game – and Osborne (13*) added crucial knocks to get them home with 99-7

Williams added: “They bowled fairly well as well. They are probably a stronger bowling unit that batting. I always felt we were in control and one attribute to the team now is that we bat all the way down.

“It’s nice when you are winning, it means you go into that next game feeling confident and believing you can win.

“It goes the other way as well when you are losing.

“I am happy with the way things are going, we are enjoying it as well and we have a very strong group.”

Billingshurst travel to basement boys Goring on Saturday.