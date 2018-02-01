Archer’s dramatic rise from Horsham to million-dollar man in IPL

Sussex’s Jofra Archer is a million dollar man by earning a place in the Indian Premier League.

The former Horsham paceman was snapped up by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL auction on Saturday for $1.1million (£800,000) - 17 times his reserve price. It has seen the English-born Barbadian continue his meteoric rise up the cricketing ranks since plying his trade in the Sussex Cricket League for the Lions in 2016.

T20 Sussex (fielding) v Chris Nash Invitation XI. Jofra archer.

Before that, the 22-year-old was playing as an overseas for Middleton, ahead of penning a deal at Sussex, who had been watching him at Horsham, in 2016. Archer was Sussex’s leading County Championship wicket-taker in 2017, but has become more of a household name in the past few months playing a starring role in Australia in the Big Bash League.

A double-wicket maiden on his Hobart Hurricanes debut has been followed by sublime spells of bowling (taking 15 wickets in ten matches) and fielding to help them to the semi-finals which take place this morning (Thursday) against Perth Scorchers.

His team-mates at Rajasthan Royals will include Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Aussie skipper Steve Smith.

