Archer can’t help Horsham into last four of T20 Cup

Horsham skipper Michael Thornely is aiming for T20 success next season as his side crashed out at the quarter-final stage of the Gray-Nicolls T20 Cup.

The Lions were handed a 47-run defeat away to East Grinstead as they failed to match last season’s run to the semi-finals.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat and posted 170-3 off their allotted 20 overs thanks to a knock of 77 not out by wicketkeeper Leo Cammish.

In reply, Horsham could only muster 123-9 off their 20 overs, with Sussex star Jofra Archer (58) topscoring,

Thornely was disappointed with his sides early exit but remained optimistic about his side’s chances next year.

He said: “This was something we wanted to go further in and I think both teams had different teams to what they had on a Saturday.

“I think all our guys enjoy playing this format but it just wasn’t to be this year.

“We will certainly look at it next year and have a really good crack at it.”

East Grinstead lost Daryl Rebbetts (13) early to Dan Jordan (1-29) but knocks from Cammish and Ian Sturmer (41*) at five helped the hosts to a good total.

The Lions struggled with the bat as only Archer managed to score above twenty as Sturmer (3-17) performed well with the ball.

Thornely added: “The wicket was pretty average, I don’t think it was a well prepared wicket for this game.

“I think they got 30 runs too many. It was always going to be difficult to chase on that wicket and we lost a couple of wickets early on including myself.

“I hope some of the young lads in our team enjoyed playing. Jofra Archer turned up as well, he worked hard again with the ball and the bat and scored a lovely 58 with some powerful shots.”